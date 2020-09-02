To the Editor:
U.S. Congressman Tom Reed refuses to debate Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano. His claim is that he does not need to debate because he does Town Hall meetings, but he does these at self-selected sites and controls the content of the meeting. In a debate, Reed would have to respond to Mitrano and her questions about his support of Trump policies, many of which are not supported by the people of the 23rd District.
It also seems like a sign or form of arrogance to refuse to engage with his opponent as an equal. Or, is he afraid of her sharp intellect and the questions she will raise?
JOAN and DAVID BRUMBERG
Romulus