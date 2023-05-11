To the Editor:
Despite the fact that city of Geneva Democrats have a more than 2½-to-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans, James McCorkle is once again crying “foul” in his May 1 Letter to the Editor, this time over candidate endorsements by the Geneva City Republican Committee.
Let us be clear on the fact that the City Democratic Committee chose NOT to endorse Mayor Valentino, Councilor Noone, and council candidates Peter Gillotte and James Petropoulos — all longtime Democrats — simply because, in the cases of Mayor Valentino and Councilor Noone, they exercised common sense in their votes on some very contentious issues facing the city, rather than tow the committee line. The Geneva City Republican Committee would rather have councilors who think for themselves and cast their votes for what is best for the city and ALL residents.
Mr. McCorkle refers to City Republican Chairwoman Ethel Peters' defense of the Republican endorsements as “slimy” and “dirty politics.” Really? Regardless of political affiliation, Ethel Peters is one of the finest and most respected residents of this city, having served on both City Council and the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. She obviously has more class than to resort to name-calling.
Mr. McCorkle would have your readers believe that city Republicans are looking to undermine democracy itself by backing these Democrats on the Republican line, which is simply false. City Republicans are not trying to “rig” the election. Our endorsed candidates are simply NOT the far-left-leaning, police-reforming, history-revising Democrats that Mr. McCorkle and his cohorts want on City Council. As we stated in the Finger Lakes Times article a few months ago announcing our search for candidates, we were looking for people who have Geneva’s best interests in mind, regardless of their party affiliation, and that is simply what we have done with these endorsements.
Mr. McCorkle would like to tie local politics to national politics for selfish purposes. We think Geneva voters are smarter than that and know that Geneva has almost no impact on national politics. We want voters to choose councilors based on what they do here, not on what a Washington politician is doing nationally, but James McCorkle wants you to believe they are one in the same.
It’s pretty simple, Genevans. In the June primary, vote for who you feel will best represent you and what you believe in. Repeat that process in November on Election Day. Hopefully the best people will win, regardless of party affiliation, for the betterment of our city.
TONY DICOSTANZO
Member, Geneva City Republican Committee