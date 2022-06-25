To the Editor:
On behalf of the Gates Keystone Club, we would like to convey our unwavering and unanimous support for Silvio Palermo's candidacy for Ontario County Sheriff. Our police union members include Town of Gates Police lieutenants, sergeants, investigators, and officers.
Silvio Palermo is a lifelong resident of Ontario County. He served 19 of his 24-year career in law enforcement at the Town of Gates Police Department, where he was a member of the Gates Keystone Club. During his tenure at the Gates PD, he served in a variety of leadership roles, including police sergeant, watch commander of our 1st and 2nd platoons and supervised our Firearms Unit and Field Training Program.
Many of our members have had the opportunity to work alongside Silvio. We can personally attest to his strong work ethic, professionalism and integrity. He is a true leader and is very well respected in the law enforcement community. There is no doubt that if he is election, he will bring the same high standards and diverse background coupled with a fresh perspective to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
Ontario County residents will not be disappointed with Silvio Palermo at the helm of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
PATRICK ELLISON
President, Gates Keystone Club