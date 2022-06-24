To the Editor:
Silvio Palermo, the candidate for Ontario County sheriff, has exceptional leadership skills and relevant frontline experience.
For almost 25 years, Silvio’s life has been devoted to law enforcement, keeping our community safe. With 15 years as a police sergeant, he has commanded many officers each shift with little attrition. Silvio supervised and investigated high-profile homicide scenes, home-invasion robberies, bank robberies, and so on.
Silvio also served as a deputy supervisor and board member. He is experienced in finance and budgets, working well with public officials and everyday people like us. He has and will watch the taxpayer’s bottom line.
Recently, our country has seen multiple shootings. Silvio Palermo has been in touch with Mark Concordia, who developed and trains communities using his Threat Assessment Task Force. The goal is to collaborate with the community, professionals, law enforcement to abate tragedies from occurring. Whether it is addiction, suicide, drugs, mental health issues or other circumstances, Silvio’s plan is proactive, not reactive, to these ongoing concerns. We need to get ahead of these potential threatening situations.
In line with the Threat Assessment Task Force, Silvio plans to implement a full-time School Resource Officer Program in every school district in Ontario County. Parents, students, teachers and staff need to feel safe when the school day begins. As a parent and resident, Silvio gets it.
Silvio was born and raised in Canandaigua, graduated from FLCC’s law enforcement program, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration. He successfully completed the FBI’s LEEDS executive leadership program. Silvio is also a commander of the Firearms Training unit and Field Training program. His list of memberships and certifications is endless.
On day one, Silvio is well-prepared to be Ontario County sheriff, supervising the department and working with the Board of Supervisors, county executive and keeping an eye on the budget, spending where needed, not on extras. No additional training is needed for Silvio Palermo!
Whether you vote early or on June 28, please join me and vote for Silvio Palermo. When you vote, ask yourself, do we want the same sheriff’s office, or are we ready for positive change? Based on facts I have found and stated above, change is desperately needed in the Ontario County sheriff’s office for today and for our future to keep our residents safe.
CINDY PATTERSON WADE
Canandaigua