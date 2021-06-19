To the Editor:
On Tuesday, June 22, the Town of Phelps will have a Republican Primary to determine who will be on the Republican line for the November ballot.
The Republican Committee endorsed Phil Frere for high supervisor, Bill Wellman and Ron Allen for the two open Town Board positions, and Linda Nieskes for town clerk/tax collector.
We urge you to take the time to cast your very important vote on Tuesday to elect these individuals. All the candidates have strong backgrounds and experience to fill these positions.
Voting will be in your normal voting location or you can vote early at the Board of Elections Office, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua. Your support and vote for these candidates is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
ALBERT CAUWELS, Chairman
Town of Phelps Republican Committee