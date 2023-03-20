To the Editor:
I have lived more than half of my life in the Village of Waterloo. I have grown to love this village and its people. We have an election for mayor coming up tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Recreation Center on Oak Street.
I heard both candidates, Walter Bennett and Gina Suffredini, recently on WGVA radio. As far as I can tell, both candidates would be fine. But after living in Waterloo for 53 years, I would like to see some “new blood” with new ideas. Gina has served a decade. Walt is a newcomer. Both have college degrees and graduated from Waterloo schools.
Please get out and vote Tuesday!!
KATHY PETERS
Waterloo