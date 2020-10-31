To the Editor:

Your job this election is to hire an administrator for the family business. This person will be in total charge of all parts of the family and will have a secure, long term, contract.

These are important.

Number One: Does he manage effectively and are the people he hires knowledgeable and do they work will with others in the family?

Number Two: Does he bring people together, especially those who might not have wanted him to have the job?

Number Three: Most Important — Is he an honorable, moral person.

Please weigh your vote carefully.

JOE IOCCO

Geneva

