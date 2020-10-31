To the Editor:
Your job this election is to hire an administrator for the family business. This person will be in total charge of all parts of the family and will have a secure, long term, contract.
These are important.
Number One: Does he manage effectively and are the people he hires knowledgeable and do they work will with others in the family?
Number Two: Does he bring people together, especially those who might not have wanted him to have the job?
Number Three: Most Important — Is he an honorable, moral person.
Please weigh your vote carefully.
JOE IOCCO
Geneva