To the Editor:
Tracy Mitrano is running (again) against the incumbent U.S. House of Representative Tom Reed. I applaud Ms. Mitrano for condemning the actors who threw a brick through Tom’s Corning Office window.
Ms. Mitrano has been telling her supporters that Tom Reed refuses to debate her five times. This is simply untrue. Tom has clearly said: “To suggest that this Congressional race warrants more debates than even the race for President shows that Tracy is a grandstander looking only for public attention to pacify her own ego.” To imply, as Ms. Mitrano does, that Tom is unwilling to face his electorate is simply inane: Tom has held over 270 town halls in his political career.
Ms. Mitrano wants to have her five debates in New York's 23rd Congressional district. All in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic; public health concerns mean no crowds for such debates. Tom Reed has done — and is doing — a very important job in Congress for all of us. I for one will be voting for Tom upon his record. I urge you to put your emotions and party politics aside and do the same.
MONTGOMERY BLAIR SIBLEY
Corning