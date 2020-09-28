To the Editor:
As the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America passes, it is with a somber heart I remember that day and the days and months following.
As a member of the New York State Police, like so many of my brothers and sisters, I was detailed as first responder to Ground Zero to help with the massive effort to protect and restore a sense of recovery to New York City. The sights and smells along with the stories of human tragedy will forever be etched in my mind.
As a result of my time spent there, I have twice been treated for malignant cancer in 2009 and 2018, both times attributed to my time spent in NYC post 9/11. But I’m one of the lucky ones. My surgeries were successful, and my prognosis is positive. Nine members of my Agency to date have not been as fortunate and died as a result of illnesses contracted while serving in New York City following the attacks on the World Trade Center and numerous others are currently suffering through varying stages of the illnesses contracted as a result of their service.
I want to thank my Congressman, Tom Reed for championing the call to preserve funding so that these heroes and their families may be rightfully treated without financial worry and compensated for their sacrifices. Tom, thank you for your support of the World Trade Center Health Program, your bipartisan work with the Problem Solvers caucus and your unwavering support of Law Enforcement and First Responders in General. Keep up the great work and God Bless.
BERNIE FELDMAN
NYSP - Retired
Silver Creek, Chautauqua County