To the Editor:
At my age and with the many positions I have held, I have had a chance to work with many elected officials and representatives. Congressman Tom Reed of the 23rd Congressional District of New York is someone who we need now more than ever. He understands both sides, has never gotten wrapped up in circumstance and have never forgotten that he is here to represent the people of his district. He is one of the hardest-working representatives. Every opportunity he has to be within his district rather than be in Washington, D.C., he takes that opportunity to meet with people locally.
He has also been a great friend to Camp Good Days. His mother passed away in his arms from cancer, so he has a strong passion for helping those affected by it. When we experienced horrible flooding down at camp a few years ago, he was one of the first people who offered to help. Because of people like him and other volunteers, we didn’t miss a beat and were able to fully recover and rebuild our property to have our programs that summer. He was a huge supporter of Cancer Mission 2020, our grassroots mission to help make cancer a livable illness with a good quality of life rather than a fatal one by pushing for clinical trials.
He has an amazing ability to work with others as seen by his relationship with the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who was also very involved in Cancer Mission 2020. They had a tremendous amount of respect for each other despite their very different political opinions. He has also helped to reduce the proliferation of illegal guns on the streets of Rochester by supporting Project Exile, which aims to get illegal guns out of the hands of those who have lost their right to legally possess one.
These are only a few of the things he has done to help his community, but ones I felt were important to share. His dedication is truly amazing, and I know that, if re-elected, he will continue to serve the people of his community well. It is just as important to keep those doing a good job in office as it is to remove those doing a bad job. Tom Reed is a great congressman, father and friend, and he serves his community well.
GARY MERVIS
Founder, Camp Good Days & Special Times
Mendon