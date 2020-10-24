To the Editor:
I gave Tom Reed an easy opportunity to prove his less-regulation-pro-small-business speeches are more than rhetoric. Spoiler: They aren’t.
Specifically, I called and wrote to find out what the Congressman’s stance is on the PRIME Act and urged him to support it if he has not already. The PRIME Act supports local food production and small businesses, while also reducing vehicle miles traveled with livestock trailers, and helping to meet the consumer demand for locally raised meat.
This year revealed huge vulnerabilities in our meat processing industry. The PRIME Act opens up options for small livestock farms and ranches by removing the federal ban on the sale of meat from custom slaughterhouses within a state, subject to state law. This returns power to the states to establish a regulatory scheme that makes sense for their citizens.
So what was Tom’s response? Mr. Bipartisan problem solver? “I will keep your thoughts in mind if it comes up for a vote.” No position, just politician speak for I refuse to take a position at all. C’mon, rolling back federal regulations on agricultural businesses? This one should have been a home run — it already has 54 bipartisan cosponsors right now in the house.
Disappointed, yet unsurprised. A simple review of his voting record on politicsthatwork.com show he favors the wealthy 92% of the time. His primary likes are military spending, big business, and hawkish foreign policy. His dislikes include environmental protections, consumer protections, and labor rights.
Tom IS the swamp. Vote him out.
JOSEPH CASTRECHINO
Prattsburgh