To the Editor:
It is always easy to criticize and condemn actions of politicians when we are on the outside and do not have a hand in the decision-making process. Time and time again, since announcing her candidacy for the 2018 Midterm Elections up until today, Tracy Mitrano has attacked Congressman Tom Reed at almost every turn.
It should be no surprise that Mitrano has done this yet again. This time, she went after Congressman Reed for the one issue she will not let us forget she cares about: broadband.
This attack, coming on Aug. 20, focused on Mitrano's anger with Congressman Reed for not pushing harder for broadband in the district. In her eyes, the lack of broadband is the reason why businesses do not come to the district and as she puts it, is effectively the same as "buying swampland in Florida."
Meanwhile, as recently as February, Congressman Reed has worked for district broadband when he secured $10 million in federal funding for Yates County to expand access to the high-speed broadband, in a bipartisan, bicameral effort.
But while Mitrano continues to attack, Congressman Reed continues to get things done for the 23rd District. In recent weeks, Congressman Reed has secured funding for housing developments, fire departments, and water infrastructure, all while working intensely hard in Washington, D.C. with Republicans and Democrats alike to to continue to safely open the nation back up following COVID. Congressman Reed even secured a deal with Quest Diagnostics to significantly increase testing capacity in the district.
Please check the facts — and don't be fooled by the hyperbole of candidate Mitrano; demand more from our elected officials.
CYNTHIA SMITH
Geneva