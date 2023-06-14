To the Editor:
We are writing to endorse Jan Regan for mayor of the city of Geneva.
We have known Jan for 40 years as a friend and neighbor. She is a gifted photographer and businesswoman too; our family visited her studio many times for photos we treasure.
Jan possesses all the characteristics we hope for in a mayor. She loves Geneva and, well before she was on City Council, she served on committees and boards to improve our city for everyone. Remember when she ran the Smith Opera House as the interim director? Most recently, she initiated and led an outstanding celebration of Geneva’s 125th year as an incorporated city.
As our Ward 3 city councilor, she regularly held town halls, something her predecessor, our current mayor, did not do. Her demeanor on Council has been conciliatory, thoughtful and respectful. She seeks to advance Geneva to benefit all its citizens rather than minimize legitimate issues and sideline voices that make some city leaders uncomfortable.
We see Jan literally running all over the city — one needs to be strong and tenacious to put in that many miles! We are glad she has committed to the mayor’s race and we know when she wins, she will be a strategic, communicative, high-integrity leader. Registered Democrats, on June 27, please vote for the candidate endorsed by the City Democratic Committee and a mayor who will make us all proud, Jan Regan!
ELLEN and KEVIN MITCHELL
Geneva