To the Editor:
After more than three decades of living in Geneva as a professional photographer, artist, community advocate, writer, and, most recently, city councilor, Jan Regan is seeking to become the Democratic candidate for mayor. Winning this primary will allow Jan Regan to appear on November’s ballot as a Democrat.
In a recent letter to the editor Dan Hennessy makes the argument that a person born in Geneva is more qualified than someone who moved here decades ago, obviously discounting the importance of representation for growing numbers of taxpayers/voters from diverse backgrounds and birthplaces who call Geneva their home. It reeks of tiresome MAGA-style sentimentality.
While Steve Valentino wants the Democratic nomination, he undermines his own campaign by seeking out and securing Republican endorsements, running on the Republican ticket, and by having Geneva Republican Committee member Paul D’Amico heavily involved his primary campaign.
Jan Regan’s Democratic credentials, by contrast, are solid, unambiguous, and undeniable. She has been open and accountable while hosting multiple ward meetings, serving on city council, working with the Geneva Green Committee, honoring the city’s 125th anniversary, and publishing a prize-winning photo book, Porch Portraits (2020).
While I think Jan Regan is uniquely qualified to become Geneva’s next mayor, it bears repeating that voting for her in the primary will merely ensure that she appear as the Democratic candidate on November’s ballot. Jan Regan is a community advocate, artist, public servant and Geneva Democrat. She deserves to win the June 27 Democratic primary.
MAY FARNSWORTH
Geneva