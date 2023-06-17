To the Editor:
A letter appearing June 14 by Gregory Peck was totally off-base and distorted the words of reporter Steve Buchiere. Mayoral candidate Jan Regan DID NOT say, was not quoted, nor would ever say she despises native Genevans!! Steve’s poor choice of words to describe her point of not being “born and bred” in our fair city was not accurate. The point of the article was to highlight that Ms. Regan and her husband CHOSE to live, work in, and contribute to this community. They raised their sons here (native Genevans), brought her father and mother in-law here to live, and have been integrated in this city for 48 years. Jan LOVES Geneva and promotes it every chance she gets.
Who led the effort to celebrate Geneva’s 125th birthday? It was not the current mayor. It was Councilor Regan who gathered a team to organize a week of activities. I don’t think Mr. Peck or many residents, realize what a giant effort it was to pull off a very nice commemoration. That is just one example of Ms. Regan’s leadership and now her love for community is being questioned? Again, it was the reporter who wrote that phrase, not the councilor. The whole point of that poorly worded statement was to highlight how someone who was not “born and bred” in Geneva could embrace and love it.
Many of us moved to Geneva from other towns; does that make us lesser citizens? What is your point, Mr. Peck? Talk about divisive. It’s often those who freely choose to move to a community that add vision for new initiatives that benefit us all.
JOAN FRATANGELO
Geneva