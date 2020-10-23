Rep. Reed didn’t have as much to do with broadband as he says
To the Editor:
On Sept. 19, a letter was in the Finger Lakes Times praising Congressman Reed. The writer claimed that “Congressman Reed has worked for district broadband when he secured $10 million in federal funding for Yates County.”
I was very curious what he did to secure this grant and did my research. The funding for the grant comes from the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and on Dec. 13, 2018, the Secretary of Agriculture publicly announced the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program to help bring broadband to rural communities.
Through my research I found that on Jan. 14, 2019, Tracy Mitrano, congressional candidate, NY-23rd, attended the Yates County Legislature meeting and informed the legislature about the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program and the need for broadband access in Yates County.
The Yates County Administrator, Ms. Flynn, took immediate action on this information. On Feb. 11, 2019, Ms. Flynn met with ECC technologies to gather preliminary information and it was decided to move forward.
So my conclusion is that Tom Reed did not secure this grant for Yates County; he didn’t even supply any information or provide assistance. This grant was secured because the information was provided by Tracy Mitrano and the perseverance and hard work of the Yates County administrator and legislature.
The facts in this letter were gathered from the USDA website, the Finger Lakes Times and the Yates County Legislature meeting minutes. Please cast an informed vote.
NIKKI SLATER
Waterloo