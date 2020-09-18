To the Editor:
Tom Reed, while you have refused to debate Tracy Mitrano, your opponent for NYs 23rd Congressional District, you recently stated: “I’m always willing to see the other side of the equation, and you do that ... by sitting, by talking and most importantly by listening.”
I presume you adhere to your caucus tenets that state: Every week we are in Washington, you will find Problem Solvers, proud Democrats and Republicans, seated together around a table, debating, listening, and working together to help solve these issues.
So, why not talk face-to-face with Tracy Mitrano about the important issues in our district? How does it serve the people of CD23 for you to evade a robust debate about the problems that confront our district?
KRIS HODGES
Ithaca