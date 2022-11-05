To the Editor.
I've been listening to election ads both in New York and Florida. It seems that the Republican National Committee has put out attack ads that are the same in both states about crime, taxes and people's rights.
Now, the Red Party has been saying that they do a better job of running the economy, which is true if you are a 1 percenter or corporation. Three times under Republican administrations, the tax rates on the rich have been cut by quite a bit. The Red Party does this because they believe in supply-side economics or in the case or President Reagan it was called the Trickle Down Economic Theory. What this means is that if you give the rich people and corporations more money somehow that money will go back and benefit the middle class. The problem is that it rarely does. Most of it goes to investing or stock buybacks and higher benefits for the Upper level management.
Now, I was reading an an article comparing Republican and Democratic economies and this is what the authors found: under Democratic presidents U.S. growth was 3.9% annually whereas under Republican presidents it was only 2.5%. Also job growth under the Dems was 2.5% and under the Reps was 1%.
When it comes to recessions the Republicans have the lead, pretty much every Republican president had a recession during their term. In fact G.W. Bush actually had two, the worst was the sub-prime mortgage fiasco. Now, I don't know about the rest of you, but I lost half of my retirement fund during that time and it took me six years to get back to where I started and nothing was done to punish them for causing it.
So, the Republican Party does NOT do a better job of running the economy except for the RICH! You remember the $7.5 trillion tax cut which increased the national debt, by the way, between 12% and 13% or $800 to $900 billion of that went to the 1 percent wealthy people and businesses.
KEN COOK
Waterloo