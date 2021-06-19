To the Editor:
I am writing to express my full support for the Canandaigua Republican endorsed Town Board candidates, Adeline Rudolph and Terry Fennelly.
Terry is well known for his prudence that has yielded the lowest tax rate in our area. We need someone whose focus will be on maintaining the quality of life in our town by continuing to promote balance, planned growth and development along with maintaining our agricultural rural character. Terry’s knowledge is a resource Canandaigua needs.
Adeline has a passion to fight for the health of our lake through responsible land management which is so important to our community and its future. She is also vehement that the town is accountable for its expenditures and protects the taxpayers' dollars. The government should always be available to the community it serves.
I trust that both Adeline and Terry will make a great team putting Canandaigua citizens first. It is my hope that Canandaigua Republicans turnout and support this team with their personal vote on June 22!
CRYSTELYN LASKE
Canandaigua