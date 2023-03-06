Say no to another term for Valentino
To the Editor:
As Geneva prepares for the City Council elections next fall, I implore the people of strong conscience and good will to challenge Mayor Valentino for the Democratic candidacy for mayor.
Over the past term Mayor Valentino has proven himself wholly unqualified for leading a council with diverse viewpoints, which is a strength of the Democratic party, and he is far too emotional and unprofessional to serve Geneva.
This paper has spilled gallons of ink mischaracterizing Councilor Salamendra’s words and her defense of the working people of Ward 5. We could have had articles about how Laura led the coalition to save the waterfront from developers, or how she took the lead in organizing the city’s covid response: Setting up the emergency website; getting food, clothes, and material resources to people; distributing tests and mask; and assisting with PPP loans. Or, her fierce leadership on affordable housing.
And yes, we failed as a city to enact a small modicum of police reform. A bill Valentino voted for before he voted against it.
But this letter isn’t about how incredible Laura’s leadership has been over the past four years but how terrible the next four years will be under Valentino. He has proven to be a cynical and dishonest broker.
So, will the real Democrats of Geneva please stand up and replace the DINOs on council? If not, then the mayor’s race next fall will be a choice between Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dumb.
RICKY PRICE
Geneva