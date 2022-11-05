To the Editor:
I first met Pam Helming in 2016 when I was ecretary of the Cayuga County Republican Committee, and she was running for the NY State Senate District 54 seat being vacated by retiring Mike Nozzolio.
I have watched her as she has traversed her district to meet with constituents in order to hear about their concerns. I have always been impressed as to how hard she works to fulfill her duties as our NYS senator. When she is invited to attend any function or meeting, she always tries to attend if her schedule allows.
Her dedication to trying to curtail the out-of-control spending from Albany and keep NY affordable to the average citizen is a critical factor in making sure she is re-elected to continue helping her constituents. Please make sure you vote for Pam Helming for Senate 54 on Nov. 8.
LUCY BAHR MARSILLE
Williamson