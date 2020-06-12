To the Editor:
We confidently recommend Jeff Shipley be elected as assemblyman for the 131st District of New York.
As president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce for the past 10 years, he has a proven record of public service that works. He has turned the chamber into a regional leader. He has helped secure historic reforms to state Workers Comp laws resulting in cost savings for businesses. He has helped Seneca County become a regional leader for tourism.
Jeff's well-known commitment and accountability dispose him to be the most qualified candidate for service in the Assembly.
Help Jeff Shipley bring his energy, vision and values to Albany with your vote in the primary on June 23. He will have Upstate's best interests at heart.
JANET and TONY BROWN
Waterloo