To the Editor:
The Republican Primary Election is on June 23. If we have learned anything from the current unprecedented pandemic it is that we need strong, tireless leadership. We need leaders with commitment, wisdom and experience.
We will be voting for Jeff Shipley on Primary Day. Jeff is the most qualified candidate to help lead the economic recovery efforts from coronavirus fallout. He will have the best interests of businesses and families that have been deeply affected by the shutdown of our state as a priority. He will always work for the protection of our rights in Upstate as assemblyman of the 131st District.
We encourage everyone to get out and vote on June 23. It has never been more imperative than now to see honest people in government. Jeff Shipley is the right man for the task!
JANETTE and JOHN SCHOLLS
Waterloo