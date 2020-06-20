To the Editor:
We strongly support Jeff Shipley for the 131st District State Assembly seat. Jeff has the courage, integrity, honesty and character so needed in politics today. Jeff has the right combination of solid conservative Republican principles and Christian values that we need to represent us in Albany. He will examine the issues and listen closely to the people's questions and concerns. His dedication and experience as president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce sets him apart from the other candidates.
Jeff will represent our families and our values with principled leadership in Albany. Jeff has stated that his primary goal at this time will be the revitalization of the economy in New York state.
Never has it been more of a priority than now to vote in a leader of such credible stature.
Vote Jeff Shipley on Primary Day, June 23!
JOANNE VACCA and ADELE GIOVANNINI
Seneca Falls