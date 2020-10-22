To the Editor:
What insults my intelligence the most about many (not all) of today's political "conservatives" is how many of them (especially the Republicans in the U.S. Congress) try to hide the fact from the public that they are what I refer to as "Survival-of-the-fittest" social Darwinists who would love to abolish (not just cut) every single federal government social program that helps the poor, the near-poor, the lower classes, and the middle classes — especially Social Security, which is the one that they hate the most.
This needs to be exposed.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester