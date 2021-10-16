To the Editor:
Steve MacNeal is a life-long Republican and the Democrats' nominee for Wayne County sheriff. It's noteworthy to point out other registered GOPs that ran Democratic because of Republican rejection: Monroe County Sheriff Baxter, former Ontario County Sheriff Povero; current and former Wayne County district attorneys originally ran with Democrat endorsement. All are great leaders.
Now MacNeal is being criticized by the GOP chair for announcing his choice for undersheriff should he be elected. I have been a conservative Republican my entire adult life, and now support Steve MacNneal due to this type of transparent candidacy. Perhaps those criticizing him should conduct research as several candidates choose an undersheriff ahead of an election; it's a personal choice. Thank you.
DAVID FREELAND
Palmyra