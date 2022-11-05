To the Editor:
Like many Newark residents, I’ve watched the campaigns for mayor and village trustees with great concern. The atmosphere has become more hostile and more divisive. I’m worried for our community.
This concern is why I support Jonathan Taylor for mayor.
I am the chair of the Arcadia Democratic Committee, and despite our different political affiliations, my interactions with Jonathan have always been kind and respectful. He always tells me, “I’m the mayor for all of Newark, regardless of political or religious beliefs, race, or economic status.” That sentiment is what I want in a mayor, even more than shared beliefs.
I’ve often gone to Jonathan with questions or for advice on how to coordinate events, and Jonathan and the Village Board have always been immediate and helpful in their responses.
I’ve seen the vitriol on social media towards Jonathan and the current board. Is this really who we are as a community? We resort to name calling and fear mongering? How will that serve us after Election Day? Each of the candidates, and the voters, live within 5 1/2 square miles of each other. It’s inevitable that we’ll all continue to cross paths.
When I cast my ballot Tuesday, I’ll be voting for the candidate that has taken the high road when personally attacked and who has proven he can look past our differences and remember what binds us together. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Jonathan Taylor for mayor.
JULIE BLACKALL
Newark