To the Editor:
I would like to set the record straight about Town of Phelps Supervisor Norman Teed.
I have known Norm for about 40 years. He is a very caring man and is devoted to doing what is best for the Town. He has always tried to keep budgets in line while at the same time realizing that we need to keep up with these changing times.
Norm started his work at the Town in 1973 with the Highway Department and in 2001 he was elected highway superintendent. He was elected town supervisor in 2006 and still holds that position today.
There are a number of Town projects that have been completed by Norm and the Town Board. We have five new water districts, the largest one being Route 14 which includes the cooperation of four municipalities: the towns of Geneva, Waterloo, Junius and Phelps, with Phelps taking on the largest role within the shared water system. Norm worked alongside the other towns to form an intermunicipal agreement that encouraged the NYS Water Works Association to award us a $1.4 million grant due to the fact we were all working together to perform almost all of the work in-house.
In 2011 there was a fire at the Town Highway Garage, which was built in the 1930s. Norm led the Town through the process of securing funds and overseeing the construction of a new Highway/Water Department building that is state-of-the-art for safety and efficiency.
Currently, Norm and the Buildings & Grounds committee are working to receive a grant to repair and update the historic Town Hall building to its former glory for future generations to enjoy and be proud of.
In summation you can see that Norman Teed has been an excellent Town of Phelps Supervisor and will continue to be.
DENNIS KING
Phelps