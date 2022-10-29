To the Editor:
Let’s Look at Claudia Tenney's record:
Protecting our 2nd Amendment Rights:
1. Led the Brief to successfully overturn New York’s unconstitutional gun laws at the Supreme Court;
2. Sponsored HR-6945 to STOP Biden’s gun Registry (3.25.22);
3. "A" Rating the NRA, Gun owners and NRSRPA.
Securing our Southern border:
1. Voted "NO" on Pelosi’s HR-6 Amnesty bill (5.19.21);
2. Sponsored Bill to STOP taxpayer money being given to illegal immigrants (5.2.22);
3. Sponsored HR-5759 to deport and remove dangerous illegal immigrants.
Fighting against the “Woke” agenda:
1. Original sponsor of HR-1136, the women’s Bill of Rights to protect women’s sports and restrooms;
2. Voted "NO" on HR-5, Nancy Pelosi’s equality act;
3. Did NOT VOTE and is NOT a SPONSOR HR-1440 "The Fairness for All" Act.
Fighting for Life in Congress:
1. NEVER voted for taxpayer funded abortions or to fund Planned Parenthood;
2. Sponsor of HR-18, the no Taxpayer Funding for Abortion act;
3. Sponsor of HR-1011, The Life at Conception Act (3.26.21);
Ms. Tenney has already done an outstanding job in the NYS Assembly and Congress supporting our values. She is the right choice to continue her fight for Upstate NY in Congress.
Please join me and vote for Claudia Tenney for Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
ANNIE CHWIEKO
Gorham