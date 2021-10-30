To the Editor:
Apparently, if you lie three times, it is perceived as the truth.
Seneca Meadow and its parent company, Waste Connections, continue to lie through their mega-bucks election campaign to keep the trash for cash flowing, the trucks rolling, and the smell overwhelming. Our homegrown, grassroots Democratic town candidates Doug Avery and Dave DeLelys, and county candidates Tom Scoles, Sean Painter and Sue Savageau (all financed by friends and neighbors), see a brighter, cleaner future for our Jewel in the Crown of American History. Facts matter.
Fact — The last recent tax hike for Seneca Falls residents was in 2018 by the Republican Town Board. SMI threatened to withhold their Host Community Agreement payments. This would harm our town credit rating, along with essential services. The budget had to be modified to cover a potential shortfall.
Fact — Democratic Town Board reduced the tax rate in 2021 by 5.4%.
Fact — SMI pays for its “economic studies” and can pick any “skyrocketing” tax rate it chooses.
Fact — SMI continues to sue the Town of Seneca Falls, violates our Host Agreement, trades bribes for votes, refuses to play fair with odor reports, violates our town codes and DEC air regulations
Fact — SMI developed its “environmentally friendly” wetlands preserve only after destroying the naturally occurring wetlands they needed to dump on. They also rerouted Black Brook and continue to pour “neutralized” wastewater runoff into it.
Fact — SMI only provides free tipping, not free garbage collection. We pay for collection in our taxes.
Fact — Only 0.79% of trash comes from Seneca County, while 88% comes from NYC and 12% from other states.
Fact — SMI can dump up to 6,000 tons of trash per day, produces 100,000 gallons of toxic leachate daily, and has 800 methane collection pipes. Leachate and methane will continue for decades. Processed leachate is poured into Van Cleef Lake for your kayaking pleasure.
Fact — SMI has applied to extend dumping until 2040, filling the Tantalo toxic Superfund site with 33 million tons (MORE) of trash and rising another seven stories into the airspace.
Fact — SMI does not finance anything. They give donations (bribes) of cash for votes. Our town budget finances parks and recreation. Our school budget finances the library. Little League refuses their money.
The only thing moving forward are the garbage trucks in downtown Seneca Falls.
Facts matter. Experience matters. Integrity matters. Vote a clean Democratic ticket for a clean, shiny Seneca Falls.
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls