You may be asking yourself: Why should I bother to vote on Aug. 23?
There are a couple of reasons:
1) There is a Special Election for our Congressional representative in the current 23rd Congressional District. Right now, we have no representation there. If you sign a petition or call the office you will learn that the office is vacant since Tom Reed resigned several months ago. There is a special election to fill the remainder of Reed’s 2022 term. The Special Election is between Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Max Della Pia.
As an aside, we may ask ourselves, why is Della Pia bothering to run for a four-month term in the current NY 23rd? The answer is because he will also be the Democratic NY-23 Congressional nominee in the General Election this November. His opponent will be NY Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. Beginning in 2023, due to redistricting, the NY-23 no longer includes Ontario, Seneca, Yates or Wayne counties. Our new Congressional District will the 24th.
2) The process of redrawing district lines (redistricting) happens every 10 years and occurred this year. The result is that Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties will all be part of the new 24th Congressional District beginning in January. That is why Republican Mario Fratto is a candidate in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary race against Republican Claudia Tenney and Republican George Phillips. Republicans should, therefore, head to the polls on Aug. 23 to pick their candidate for the new 24th Congressional District. The winner of that Republican Primary will face off against Democrat Steve Holden in the Nov. 8 General Election for a term of office to begin in January.
Not to confuse you any further, I hope to write a separate column concerning our local elections for the Nov. 8 General Election, as that is also a bit unusual. By entering your address into the LWV sponsored website — VOTE441.ORG — you can learn more about the elections and the candidates’ positions. As voter services coordinator for the League of Women Voters, Geneva chapter, I want to emphasize that the LWV neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for public office. We strive to educate voters on issues we have studied, and we encourage civic participation in government and elections.
CHRISTINE HOFFMAN
League of Women Voters of Geneva