To the Editor:
As the town elections draw near, we need to look at the candidates closer. We already have three on the board that want Seneca Meadows Landfill closed. But, are they sharing their plans on what, where or how we will survive?
They have all voted to raise our taxes. They have agreed to a composting plan … which is good, but could have been done for free working with the landfill. These board members will say or do anything to degrade the landfill. I’m sure we are all smart enough to know that each of them contribute to the mountains.
Are they telling the residents where our garbage is going or what it will cost to ship it elsewhere? Are we going to have to build a Holding Station? It worries me that they are putting the cart before the horse. These are just some of the questions we should have answers to before we vote. Do we just want to vote someone to sit on our board that simply wants the landfill closed? Remember the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence.
By closing the landfill, who will you complain to about the smell? And the smell will still be here! Doug Avery keeps saying transparency, but is he always telling the facts? There is really no evidence that the landfill is harmful. If you haven't noticed, houses are being sold in town and businesses are moving to Route 414 regardless of the landfill.
We really need a board that will allow businesses in our town, that doesn’t make it so hard. They only pick and choose what they want. We have given too much power to this board, and we all pay for their decisions.
If the board only wants the landfill to do business with Seneca County, then all businesses should do the same. How long do you feel businesses could survive? Many people are employed there and would become unemployed if the landfill were to be closed. Let’s think about what this could do to our community.
So, before you vote for the board members … think of what they are saying and just what they have done for us so far. This is our town and our taxes they vote on. Make the right choice.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls