To the Editor:
Nothing could better sum up the difference between the Republican and Democratic parties today than the dueling billboards near the “Outlaw” race track in Dundee.
The Democratic billboard puts forth watchwords, in red white and blue: “Defend American Democracy; Protect Reproductive Rights; Save Social Security and Medicare; Safeguard Voting Rights.”
The Republican billboard is a drawing of a laughing elephant happily kicking a sad-looking donkey. (Kicking ass, funny huh?) The text is, “If you don’t vote, nothing changes. Vote Republican!”
There it is. Democrat message: Vote for us because we believe Americans want and need these rights and programs, and we will work to protect them. Republican message: Stick it to the Dems! Vote for us because … yes, why?
Why don’t the Republicans say what they believe and what they want to do? What exactly is the “change” they promise?
Could it be because what they want to do is to abolish Social Security and Medicare? They have tried that ever since the Democrats founded these programs. Of course, they call it "privatization" or "reauthorizing." But read the fine print!
Or could it be because now the radical Republican establishment not only wants to deny women the right to have an abortion — even if raped or in danger of dying — but also to deny anyone the right to use birth control at all?
Or could it be because radical Republicans are now moving, in states and counties across America, to strengthen Jim Crow laws to suppress voting and to make it legal for Republican officials to overturn any election that they don’t win? They already tried to take a first sneaking step toward that here in Yates County with their Constitutional County proposal this summer.
Sound crazy? Please, just listen carefully to what Republican candidates are actually telling people all over this country (especially when they think no reporters are around.) Read about the laws they have already changed in many states to undermine our non-partisan equal election system.
And about that “change” they promise? Republicans have for years blocked proposals to actually deal with the basics of our real problems, whether it be health care costs, opioid or Covid epidemics, the worsening climate catastrophe, immigration, crime, education or child poverty. Instead they whip up fear about conspiracies, China, gun rights, immigrants — anything to keep us from thinking about the real problems.
Americans have been used to thinking of Democrats and Republicans as just having different ideas on how best to govern the country. That is no longer the case. The Republican Party is not interested in governing. In the last election they did not even bother to put together a program!
Today’s Republican Party is an extremist, authoritarian organization devoted solely to getting and holding power by any means. Step by step it is destroying our institutions of representative democracy, and putting bootlicking personal loyalty to “strong leaders” above the law, the very thing our Constitution was designed to prevent.
So yes, vote! Vote for American democracy. Vote Democrat.
BENGT SWARD
Himrod