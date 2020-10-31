To the Editor:

What does Trump stand for?

He doesn't believe our intelligence agencies, but he believes communist and KGB agent Putin. He's a friend of Xi Jinping, the lifetime leader of China. Trump said he would like that, too.

He's a friend of Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea. Uou know, the guy that sent Trump love letters.

Now, here's the best. Viktor Knavs, Trump's father-in-law was — maybe still is — a member of the communist party of former Yugoslavia.

So, what is Trump anyways? Maybe or not he could be a sleeper cell. I hope not.

GEORGE "PUNK" SPARR

Geneva

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...