To the Editor:
What does Trump stand for?
He doesn't believe our intelligence agencies, but he believes communist and KGB agent Putin. He's a friend of Xi Jinping, the lifetime leader of China. Trump said he would like that, too.
He's a friend of Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea. Uou know, the guy that sent Trump love letters.
Now, here's the best. Viktor Knavs, Trump's father-in-law was — maybe still is — a member of the communist party of former Yugoslavia.
So, what is Trump anyways? Maybe or not he could be a sleeper cell. I hope not.
GEORGE "PUNK" SPARR
Geneva