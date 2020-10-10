To the Editor:
Seniors beware ... Donald Trump made a stealth attack on Social Security.
The President has repeatedly stated he won’t touch Social Security. But we also know that Trump has been known to make a multitude of false and misleading statements. Where we can find fact is in Donald Trump’s actions.
On Aug. 8, Trump ordered a payroll tax holiday for the last four months of the year, by executive order, while stating it was to “help struggling families during the pandemic”.
On Aug. 12, in a press briefing, the President said if re-elected in November, he would forgive the payroll taxes and make their elimination permanent.
A quick online search for “FICA taxes” or “Social Security” will provide you with information on the source of funding for Social Security ... Payroll taxes!
It doesn’t take a doctorate degree to see what would happen upon Trump’s re-election: the defunding and demise of Social Security via elimination of payroll taxes.
Trump’s executive order did not provide for the reinstatement of these taxes in 2021 or beyond even though he made this a pandemic related action.
While Trump’s words that he won’t touch Social Security might be literally accurate in that he is only attacking payroll taxes, that action has the effect of defunding Social Security, so therefore fatally “touches” it.
If you are retired and at all concerned for your own financial security this information should matter to you when you vote on Nov. 3.
JEFFREY LINDSAY
Bloomfield