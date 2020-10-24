To the Editor:
By Nov. 3, We The People of The United States of America will have voted to decide the future of our democracy. Right now our country is deeply divided and we think perhaps the biggest cause of this division is misinformation.
Misinformation warps truth. We believe truth matters. Before you vote, please take the time to review and compare the policies proposed by each candidate.
Much deliberate misinformation has been spread about candidates’ proposed policies for immigration, asylum, healthcare, the coronavirus pandemic, the First and Second amendments, climate change, economic and foreign policies, Roe vs Wade, and democracy.
Many major news sources have published non-partisan, accurately fact-checked policy comparisons, especially The Wall Street Journal, BBC News, PBS, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN. Citizens can also access candidates’ proposed policy plans on their websites. Please look for accurate, factual information, not rhetoric.
Please, know true facts. And Vote. TRUTH MATTERS.
DEBORAH KOOP on behalf of the Penn Yan Action Coalition