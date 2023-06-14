To the Editor:
People who seek public office do so for a variety of reasons. One such reason is to make a significant contribution to the community in which they live.
Steve Valentino has been a member of Geneva City Council since 1996, serving first as councilor and then as mayor. During those years, Steve has given generously of his time and abilities to the city of Geneva and has been a vital part of many of the positive developments which have been, and are, taking place.
A lifelong Genevan, Steve is well aware of the family values dominant in the community at the time he was growing up. He developed early an awareness of all that Geneva had to offer: church groups, playgrounds, school systems, and activities. He has given much of himself to the betterment of such organizations, reflecting the solid family values that were a part of the household in which he was raised.
Steve has demonstrated his ability to work with governmental representatives at all levels, certainly for the betterment of Geneva. Job creation and retention of corporations such as Guardian Glass, CCN, Henkel, Finger Lakes Community College, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges have been a benefit to our city. Downtown Revitalization has improved facades, attracted new businesses, and created unique housing opportunities.
We have known Steve and respected him for nearly 50 years. We support his candidacy for the office of mayor of the city of Geneva, and we ask that you vote for Steve in the Democratic Primary on June 27.
NANCY and CHARLES BAUDER
Geneva