To the Editor:
I’ve known Steve Valentino all my life. Our parents were good friends back in the day when American Legion Post 396 was in its heyday. His father, Val, was a commander of the post.
Steve is a lifelong Genevan and will continue to focus on the betterment of Geneva from the kind of historic point of view combined with the heartfelt affection one often feels for their hometown. I think I know his heart in that regard.
I get candidate Regan’s understandable reason for “detesting” the phrase “born and bred in Geneva,” but nevertheless, and apart from that, for those of us who are native Genevans the phrase carries special meaning. It resounds with the semi-sacred bearing of the words “hometown” and “birthplace.” We know that having been “born and bred” here does indeed make a significant difference in how you know, love, and understand this city; it adds another dimension of perspective. Lifelong friendships work in a similar way. I made great friends in Southern California, but none of them knew me as a child and all that goes with growing up. Steve Valentino knows Geneva in the most thorough, incomparable, generational way: It’s his birthplace, his hometown, his home.
The more well-rooted a civic leader is, the greater the insight, the more tailor-made the vision of a city’s future will be. We see our children in a similar manner; knowing them as kids informs and deepens our knowledge of them as adults. Your hometown holds a special place in your heart, be it good or bad. As one who was also “born and bred in Geneva” and also resided in “the land of fruits and nuts,” Southern California, for 10 years, I fully realize how we may have numerous temporary “homes,” but only one “birthplace,” only one “hometown,” and how we think of that place informs our lives in ways we don’t even know.
How Mayor Valentino runs this city, the decisions he makes about the city, how he represents the city to the outside world reflects that intangible longitudinal view of Geneva that combines his childhood, elementary, and secondary school experience, along with the applied knowledge of having already served one successful term as mayor … resulting in the formation of the best, most qualified person to take Geneva into the future.
Vote for Steve Valentino for mayor. His roots run deep, making his heart beat strong.
DAN HENNESSY
Geneva