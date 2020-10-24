To the Editor:
Hypocrisy is alive and well in government. It stood out clearly in a mailing I received from the current Seneca County Clerk, Ms. Tina Lotz who touted her almost 25 years of service as the county clerk.
Our Founding Fathers expressed a hope and philosophy that elected public service was not to be a career but a giving back to your nation in some small way to say "Thank you."
Twenty-five years is way too long for an elected official. Longevity was a reason given, when the Repuplican Party Committee of Seneca Falls chose not to support Ms. Nicoletta Greer in her primary run for town clerk. Ms. Lotz is the chair of the Republican Party Committee in Seneca Falls. Why would the county clerk feel that longevity is a strength in her campaign, but it was a weakness in Ms. Greer's race ? Hypocrisy is the only answer.
Please cast your vote for Melissa Brand Brown for the next County Clerk of Seneca County.
GREGORY P. LAZZARO
Seneca Falls