To the Editor:
It’s a “no-brainer," as they say, to vote for David Christler for mayor of Newark if you’re concerned about public safety and the protection of your property. There are few people more qualified in the state! Dave is so much more than a law enforcement professional. He is a leader, a manager, a negotiator, a communicator, a listener and a veteran. He is knowledgeable, fair and honest. He is respectful and respected.
Dave, along with Peter Blandino and Steve Vanderbrook, will work with businesses and community leaders to promote the Village of Newark. They will work hard to improve the quality of life while controlling spending. If an issue is important to you, it is important to them.
ROW C candidates have earned two important endorsements: the Newark Police Union and the DPW Union, and that speaks volumes. Working together for a better Village … PLEASE VOTE ROW C on NOV 8. Thank you.
LINDA BRIDGEMAN
Lifelong resident of Newark