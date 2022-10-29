To the Editor:
For some, Election Day presents an opportunity to score a point for “our side” and their political party is the only consideration when casting a vote. We have come to expect that our news sources should align with our worldview, which has led us to a narrow and often misguided understanding of our government and even our neighbors. More important, our elected leaders are so focused on party politics that they often do not understand the needs and values of their own constituents.
As I review the candidates on the ballot this November, I see the typical opposing positions on the political spectrum. A closer look reveals how we are being served by our current officials and how we might be better represented.
The current NYS senator and assemblyman have not tried to unite our communities when working together is critical. They both voted no to bills designed to protect our voting rights. I applaud them both for voting to limit class size in schools, but don’t understand a no vote for keeping guns off school campuses. It is not easy to connect with them and they do not come to us.
There are two candidates who have traveled extensively throughout our districts to introduce themselves and make community connections. Both have strong plans to support families, renew struggling businesses and encourage new growth. They are open to all concerns, not just the politically safe issues. Let’s refresh our leadership and vote for Kenan Baldridge and Scott Comegys on Nov. 8.
MARY REHOR
Williamson