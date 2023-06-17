To the Editor:
I am endorsing Judge Dan Majchrzak, a conservative Republican, as our next Wayne County Court Judge.
Dan is an existing judge and the most qualified candidate in the June 27 Republican primary. He has been elected for four straight terms as Walworth Town Judge and is seeking Judgeship in Wayne County.
He has actual judge experience that includes a 33-year record as one of the deepest and the most breadth of any superior court candidate. He spent 20 consecutive years in state Supreme Court 7th Judicial District (which includes Wayne County) as a Magistrate and law clerk. He fought in the federal courts in NYC as a private civil complex commercial defense attorney.
Some of his lifetime achievements include being an acclaimed state and federal prosecutor who has been recognized by the federal NCIS agency (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) for outstanding achievement, he was hand-picked by the former Monroe County DA to work in the elite Violent Felony Squad and worked hard to put dangerous gang members in state prison. He is a Marine veteran, and former Captain.
His opponent has no judicial experience, and who has worked his career as an attorney, not a Judge. Vote Judge Majchrzak June 27, the qualified candidate!
DOM BARTUCCA
Newark
Former Arcadia Town Supervisor