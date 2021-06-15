To the Editor:
Please support Linda Nieskes for Phelps Town Clerk/Tax Collector. Linda has held this position since 2000 and has been reelected many times.
Also, please vote for Bill Wellman and Ron Allen who are running for two open seats on the Town Board.
The other contest is for highway wupervisor where your vote is requested for Phil Frere. He has worked for the Highway Department for seven years and recently was elected chairman of the board for the Phelps Chamber of Commerce. Philip is a volunteer fireman and is treasurer for the Phelps Fire Department. He is the assistant director of operations as well as treasurer for Phelps Ambulance.
Thank you.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps