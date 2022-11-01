To the Editor:
I am writing in regards to the upcoming election.
In listening to political ads, Republicans have two stated goals: Make abortion universally forbidden despite the circumstances, and stop the "libs." Research has shown that despite a person's religion or laws that forbid them, abortions are had by the same percentage of women worldwide. Illegal abortion is unsafe abortion, and it will go on. In addition, when the opportunity to support a woman's right to contraception (one of the best abortion preventatives) presented itself in Congress, only nine Republicans voted for it. What?
As for stopping the "libs," I guess the party of "no" remains. They have no stated goals, with the exception by some to end Social Security and Medicare. If Republicans had been in the majority, there would be no infrastructure bill, no "chip" bill, no bill to control prescription costs, among others. In the four years before the last election, what was accomplished after the big tax cut (for the wealthy)?
Before one chooses a political party, one pledges allegiance to the flag, and in many jobs, swears to uphold the Constitution, (and usually) attempts to be a good citizen. It may be that your family has been Republican since before Lincoln was elected, but if your goal is to keep government from controlling your personal life and to keep us a free country where our military member is "proud to be an American" and not a Proud Boy, please carefully consider your vote this year.
CLAIRE LUDOVICO
Seneca Falls