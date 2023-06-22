To the Editor:
Although Jan Regan presents as an unabashed Progressive, she has the ability to engage willingly and rationally with people whose views differ from hers … you know, “disagree without being disagreeable.”
Having been there and done that, I strongly support Jan’s candidacy to be the mayor who restores civility, respect, and dignity to our City Council … before it’s too late!
Jan’s June 17 Letter to the Editor, which calmly and factually responding to a ludicrous attack on her, demonstrates beautifully why this city needs her. Vote as if Geneva’s future is at stake … it is!
STU EINSTEIN
Geneva