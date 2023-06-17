To the Editor:
Wayne County Republican voters have a choice to make June 27 at the primary. The decision for Wayne County Court Judge is between two candidates. One is a prominent attorney who wants to be a judge. The other is a well-respected sitting judge with a proven track record that incorporates many years of judicial experience including eight years as a Walworth Town Justice.
One would think that if you have aspirations to hold an important position such as County Court Judge that you should have some experience, maybe as a local town justice, for a term or two to “climb the ladder” in the judicial system. After all, how many jobs does a person start right at the top slot without gaining some valuable experience at the bottom before working your way to the top?
An attorney may be familiar with the County Court system but that does not provide the experience necessary to be ready to step into the role of County Court Judge. We need a qualified person who is ready to start on Day 1. We urge you to vote for the experience that Judge Dan Majchrzak Jr. has gained while working on the correct side of the bench!
MIKE and NANCY FREDERES
Walworth