Vote with your heart, but not with hatred toward others
To the Editor:
Yes, we need to drain the swamp, from the likes of Green, Boebert, Gaetz, Rick Scott, Rubio, Walker, Trump, DeSantis, McCarthy. These are the snakes and alligators in the Republican party, including a few other useless, do-nothing politicians from both sides.
However, we do need honest, responsible Republicans with political responsibility to help put back our country, with the help of both parties and without having to hear stupid, foul-mouthed, ludicrous false statements, lies and the ignorance of not knowing the political concept of running a country and what it involves. We don’t need them, and definitely our children don’t, either.
Vote with your heart but not hate with for your fellow Americans that have the same freedoms as you do. United we will stand, and any other way we will fall. Let us all still be able to say we live in the UNITED States of America.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps