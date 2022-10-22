To the Editor:
In the final debate of the 1980 presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan posed a simple question to the American public, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” His opponent, Jimmy Carter, an honest man whom I respected, had to acknowledge that for a majority of Americans in 1980, the answer was no, they were not better off than when he took office.
While that question asked for a simple answer to a complex question, I believe that for a large portion of the voting population on all levels — local, state and national — it really should be that simple. In modern politics and political campaigns, we are bombarded with literature in our mailboxes and multiple daily television ads. They provide a few basic facts about a candidate, maybe two or three major things that they stand for or against, and in many cases contain only everything that is WRONG about their opponent. In reality, most voters wind up voting with very little real knowledge of how an incumbent candidate really voted while in office or what the challenger really stands for. So, maybe Ronald Reagan got it right for the average American voter when he boiled it down to that one simple question and cut through the political clutter.
We have many, many problems facing us right now on all levels of government — local, state and national. Regardless of your political party affiliation, ask yourself that one simple question when making your choices on election day. If the answer is no, I don’t think I’m better off, then maybe we all need to consider why that is and what party has been in charge over that time period that is responsible for getting us here. Someone once said (and it wasn’t Einstein) that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.
Hopefully, when you go to vote on Nov. 8 you will vote for change and not be blinded by party loyalty only. We’ve done it many times throughout our history. Please go vote on election day. Elections do matter in our daily lives!
TONY DICOSTANZO
Geneva