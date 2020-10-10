To the Editor:
For Yates County voters, two of the most important issues in the November election are county propositions that are hidden on the back side of the ballot. Voters need to remember to turn the ballot over to vote on the propositions 1 and 2, both of which are designed to reduce the authority of you, the voter. In addition, Proposition 2 would create a whole new, expensive and unnecessary department in county government.
Proposition 1 would extend the term of county legislators from the current two years to four years. This would reduce the ability of voters to determine who represents them by 50%. Legislators should have to face election regularly and often. The U.S. Constitution sets terms in the House of Representatives, known as "The People's House," at two years. Members of the Yates County Legislature serve similar terms. The only beneficiaries of this proposal are incumbent legislators, who would only have to seek re-election every four years, limiting voters' option to select someone else.
Proposition 2 seeks to take authority away from the elected county treasurer and place it in the hands of an APPOINTED finance director. This means creation and staffing of a new department, answerable to the APPOINTED county administrator rather than the voters. Because the county treasurer is a constitutional elected position, the treasurer would still be retained, with reduced duties. From a voter's point of view, such a change makes no sense and will cost unnecessary money.
Please join me in voting "no" on propositions 1 and 2 to preserve the authority of voters in Yates County government.
JACK CLANCY
Penn Yan