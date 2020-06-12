To the Editor:
Cindy Wade was an outstanding Canandaigua councilor and is a very astute businesswoman. She’s my pick for the New York State Assembly.
She’s a number cruncher with an MBA who thoroughly researches issues and studies solution options in depth to determine the best for efficiency and effectiveness.
She opposes illegal immigration and the burdens it puts on our precious financial resources — resources that could better help those who reside here legally. She opposes the new Green Light law allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a NY State driver’s license, likely leading next to voting rights.
Cindy holds a concealed carry handgun permit and opposes the anti-gun SAFE Act. She believes that the SAFE Act pushes gun control too far and has done little to curb gun violence by those who possess and use them illegally.
Cindy is concerned for NY’s agricultural business sector especially the Farm Worker Fair Labor Act that makes farm labor too costly for farm owners and hurts the workers it intended to help by limiting their regular working hours and pay.
Cindy has lived in the 131st District her entire life. She is highly intelligent, honest, principled, resourceful, inquisitive, motivated and caring. She believes as many of us do, that Albany and its downstate and metropolitan elected officials and bureaucrats are out of touch with the needs and culture of the 131st Assembly District. I’m supporting Cindy because I believe she is the best person to bring helpful changes to our district’s communities and our state.
JAY MITCHELL
East Bloomfield